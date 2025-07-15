Left Menu

Mitchell Starc’s Historic Blitzkrieg: Fastest Five-Wicket Haul

Mitchell Starc delivered the fastest five-wicket haul in test history, leading Australia to a 176-run victory over the West Indies, completing a 3-0 series sweep in Kingston, Jamaica. Starc's astounding performance shattered the previous record, showcasing his ability to dismantle the opposition effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:06 IST
Mitchell Starc etched his name into cricket history on Monday with the fastest five-wicket haul in test cricket, as Australia dominated the West Indies by 176 runs in the third test in Kingston, Jamaica, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

In his 100th test, Starc wreaked havoc in just 15 balls, decimating the West Indies' batting lineup, leaving their run chase in shambles. His remarkable performance overshadowed a prior record held by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland, who achieved their feats in 19 deliveries.

Starc's heroics propelled him to the ranks of 400 test wickets club, joining Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon. His player-of-the-match and series performance concluded with figures of 6-9, as the West Indies crumbled to the second-lowest test score, narrowly escaping the lowest-ever score embarrassment.

