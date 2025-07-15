Starc and Boland's Historic Bowling Blitz Stuns West Indies

In a historic display of fast bowling, Mitchell Starc took six wickets for just nine runs while Scott Boland claimed a hat-trick, leading Australia to an emphatic 176-run victory over the West Indies. The third test at Sabina Park saw the West Indies dismissed for a mere 27 runs, marking the second-lowest total in test cricket history.

Starc's extraordinary performance, highlighted by the fastest five-wicket haul in test history, set the stage for Australia's series sweep. The left-arm paceman achieved his 400th career test wicket in his 100th match, a milestone in an already illustrious career.

Despite a few misfields and dropped catches, the West Indies fell short of the lowest total record by just one run due to a misfield, avoiding what could have been a catastrophic scoreline. Australian bowlers dominated the Test series, securing a clean 3-0 sweep of the Frank Worrell Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)