Stokes, Archer, and the Spirit of Ganguly at Lord's

Sourav Ganguly's iconic 2002 celebration inspired Jofra Archer's performance, revealing England's win over India. The mix-up between World Cup wins caused much humor. With tensions running high during the game, both teams displayed fierce competitiveness. Captain Stokes led by example, ensuring England's celebrated triumph at Lord’s on a significant date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:33 IST
In a thrilling comeback reminiscent of iconic cricket moments, Jofra Archer drew inspiration from Sourav Ganguly's unforgettable 2002 celebration at Lord's to deliver a game-changing performance against India. Archer's removal of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar paved the way for England's victory.

Captain Ben Stokes recalled alerting Archer about the historical significance of their win, humorously sharing the pacer's confusion over cricket dates. Stokes' decision to trust Archer proved instrumental, as his gut feeling steered England to triumph.

Despite the high tension and on-field exchanges, Stokes maintained that emotions, while intense, respected the spirit of competition. His leadership was crucial in securing England's victory, reminiscent of their 2019 World Cup win.

