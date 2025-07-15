Left Menu

Challenges Persist for Open Water Swimming Amid Water Quality Concerns

Open water swimming events at the World Championships in Singapore have been postponed due to poor water quality. The women's and men's 10-kilometer events are rescheduled for the same day. Previous Olympics have faced similar challenges. Meanwhile, water polo is proceeding indoors, and pool events start on July 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapire | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:36 IST
Challenges Persist for Open Water Swimming Amid Water Quality Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Open water swimming events at the World Championships in Singapore have been postponed due to water quality concerns. According to World Aquatics, water conditions exceeded acceptable thresholds, prompting the rescheduling of events.

The women's 10-kilometer competition, originally set for Tuesday, will now take place on Wednesday, the same day as the men's event. Additional open water events are planned for later in the week.

This isn't the first time water quality issues have affected major competitions; the Olympic Games in Paris, Tokyo, and Rio de Janeiro faced similar challenges in the past. Meanwhile, water polo events are currently underway at an indoor venue, and pool competitions will start on July 27.

