Left Menu

Jordan Henderson Joins Brentford in Premier League Return

Jordan Henderson has signed a two-year contract with Brentford, marking his return to the Premier League. The move comes after his departure from AFC Ajax, who terminated his contract early. Henderson aims to bolster Brentford's midfield and share his experience while continuing to perform on the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST
Jordan Henderson Joins Brentford in Premier League Return
Jordan Henderson

In a noteworthy Premier League transfer, former England and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Brentford on a two-year deal. The club confirmed the signing on Tuesday, shortly after Dutch club AFC Ajax terminated Henderson's contract.

At 35, Henderson brings veteran experience to Brentford's midfield, stepping in after former captain Christian Norgaard's move to Arsenal. "I'm thrilled to be here and eager to start," said Henderson, emphasizing his decision's ease and his readiness to contribute both on and off the field.

Henderson's move marks his return to English football after a brief absence, with stints at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and Ajax. Despite his age, he remains committed to improving and helping his new team succeed, proving his ongoing value in top-tier football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025