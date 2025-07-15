Jordan Henderson Joins Brentford in Premier League Return

In a noteworthy Premier League transfer, former England and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Brentford on a two-year deal. The club confirmed the signing on Tuesday, shortly after Dutch club AFC Ajax terminated Henderson's contract.

At 35, Henderson brings veteran experience to Brentford's midfield, stepping in after former captain Christian Norgaard's move to Arsenal. "I'm thrilled to be here and eager to start," said Henderson, emphasizing his decision's ease and his readiness to contribute both on and off the field.

Henderson's move marks his return to English football after a brief absence, with stints at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and Ajax. Despite his age, he remains committed to improving and helping his new team succeed, proving his ongoing value in top-tier football.

(With inputs from agencies.)