Stokes Defies Odds: The Spirit of a Warrior at Lord's

In a gritty display at Lord's, England's veteran captain Ben Stokes defied injury concerns to deliver two exhausting bowling spells on day five of the decisive Test. Stokes, who recently returned from a hamstring surgery, dismissed advice on managing his workload to prioritize his team's performance.

His dedication in playing 44 overs prompted comparisons with India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who sat out mid-series matches for precautionary reasons. Bumrah's management strategy, however, raises questions about priorities during the high-stakes series.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Stokes' commitment on a public platform, questioning the necessity of stringent workload management strategies. With such commitment from both sides, the series tensions continue to escalate as the focus shifts to the upcoming Manchester Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)