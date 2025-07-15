Left Menu

James Anderson and Next-Gen Talent Shake Up The Hundred with Wildcard Picks

Veteran cricketer James Anderson joins Manchester Originals in The Hundred through a wildcard selection, marking his return to T20. Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain Andrew Flintoff, joins Northern Superchargers. The women's draft sees Esmae MacGregor outstanding as Manchester Originals recruit her after her success in the Blast series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:27 IST
James Anderson and Next-Gen Talent Shake Up The Hundred with Wildcard Picks
James Anderson (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson, who turns 43 this month, is making headlines once again by debuting in The Hundred after securing a wildcard spot with Manchester Originals. Known for his skill with the new ball, Anderson has been in exceptional form, taking 14 wickets in Lancashire's Vitality Blast campaign. Initially overlooked in the March draft, his inclusion marks a significant return to T20 cricket after an 11-year hiatus.

In another high-profile selection, Rocky Flintoff, the son of cricketing legend Andrew Flintoff, joins the Northern Superchargers. His appointment to the team, where his father is head coach, has not come without controversy due to his lack of professional T20 experience. However, the young Flintoff has shown promise with stunning performances, including a century against Australia for the England Lions and another for England's Under-19s against India.

The women's wildcard draft saw Manchester Originals pick up Esmae MacGregor, who impressed with 21 wickets for Essex in the Blast. Mary Taylor is set to play alongside her twin, Millie, at Birmingham Phoenix. The selection process also saw a variety of exciting new talents join across teams, reaffirming the dynamic nature of The Hundred's upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025