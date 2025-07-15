James Anderson and Next-Gen Talent Shake Up The Hundred with Wildcard Picks

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson, who turns 43 this month, is making headlines once again by debuting in The Hundred after securing a wildcard spot with Manchester Originals. Known for his skill with the new ball, Anderson has been in exceptional form, taking 14 wickets in Lancashire's Vitality Blast campaign. Initially overlooked in the March draft, his inclusion marks a significant return to T20 cricket after an 11-year hiatus.

In another high-profile selection, Rocky Flintoff, the son of cricketing legend Andrew Flintoff, joins the Northern Superchargers. His appointment to the team, where his father is head coach, has not come without controversy due to his lack of professional T20 experience. However, the young Flintoff has shown promise with stunning performances, including a century against Australia for the England Lions and another for England's Under-19s against India.

The women's wildcard draft saw Manchester Originals pick up Esmae MacGregor, who impressed with 21 wickets for Essex in the Blast. Mary Taylor is set to play alongside her twin, Millie, at Birmingham Phoenix. The selection process also saw a variety of exciting new talents join across teams, reaffirming the dynamic nature of The Hundred's upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)