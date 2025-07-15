Waves of Glory: Asia's Best Surfers to Compete in Mahabalipuram

Top surfers from 20 nations across the continent will gather in Mahabalipuram for the Asian Surfing Championships 2025, set to take place from August 3 to 12. The prestigious tournament, organized by the Asian Surfing Federation, promises fierce competition in shortboard divisions including Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.

The event also serves as a qualifying ground for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, offering athletes a pathway to international glory. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development, emphasized the significance of hosting such events to promote sports like surfing.

The champions in both men's and women's categories will earn direct entry to the SurfCity El Salvador ALAS Global Finals in November 2025. Shu Miyabe, General Secretary of the Asian Surfing Federation, highlighted the importance of global partnerships in fostering the sport's growth across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)