Jofra Archer's Roaring Return: Ready for the Ashes Challenge

After a sensational return at Lord's, Jofra Archer, the fiery England pacer, has expressed his intention to partake in the remaining two Tests against India. His comeback marked a pivotal turning point in England's 22-run victory, which secured a lead in the five-match series.

Archer, who had been away from Test cricket for over four years due to continuous injuries, played a key role with a match haul of 5/105. His performance underscores his resolve to be part of England's campaign in the upcoming Ashes in Australia.

Demonstrating excellent form and fitness by maintaining high speeds throughout his 39.2 overs, Archer remains unfazed by previous setbacks. His commitment to England's strategic transformation under coach 'Baz' is evident as he looks forward to contributing significantly to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)