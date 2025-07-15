Left Menu

India A Men's Hockey Team Faces Tough Competition on European Tour

India A Men's Hockey Team faced their second loss on the European tour, narrowly missing victory against England with a 2-3 score. Despite initial successes, Coach Shivendra Singh acknowledges the rising challenge, as the team prepares for upcoming matches in Antwerp and Eindhoven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:50 IST
Players in action during the match (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
The India A men's hockey team encountered a setback on their European tour, suffering a narrow 2-3 defeat to England in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Young forwards Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh found the net for India A at the Wagener Stadium, but it wasn't enough to overcome the world number 5 team, England.

Head Coach Shivendra Singh reflected on the match in a press release from Hockey India, noting the team's early tour successes with three wins, followed by two close losses. He emphasized the learning curve involved as they face tougher competition. The team is taking a game-by-game approach, preparing for three more matches against top-tier teams.

India A will next compete against Belgium in Antwerp on Thursday, followed by two matches against the Netherlands in Eindhoven on July 18 and 20. Previously, the squad secured a significant 3-2 victory over France in Eindhoven, with standout performances from Aditya Arjun Lalge and Boby Singh Dhami. France's goals were both netted by Clement.

