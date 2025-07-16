Transfer Twists and Triumphs: A Week in Sports
This week in sports: Tennessee Volunteers react to a QB loss; Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively undergoes foot surgery; Minnesota Twins face sale speculations; Xander Schauffele gears up for British Open defense; Rays set playoff plans; All-Star choices spark MLB discourse; Sauce Gardner signs a lucrative deal; Johnny Manziel comments on NFL earnings; WNBA's 3-point contest features stars; Tara Moore receives tennis ban.
The Tennessee Volunteers football team is moving past a transfer setback involving Nico Iamaleava, as head coach Josh Heupel expresses satisfaction with the team's current dynamics, despite Iamaleava's unexpected departure.
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is recovering from foot surgery and is expected to rejoin the team by training camp's start in September, according to ESPN reports.
The sale of the Minnesota Twins is drawing attention as brothers Pohlad explore possibilities, though current market conditions leave fans wondering about prospective buyers. Meanwhile, MLB's All-Star line-up and playoff preparations continue to captivate audiences.
