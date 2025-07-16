Tragic End for Fauja Singh: World's Oldest Marathoner Killed in Punjab

In a tragic incident, Fauja Singh, recognized globally as the world's oldest marathoner, was fatally hit by an SUV in Punjab, leading to his untimely demise. The incident occurred on Monday in Singh's native village of Bias, within Jalandhar district.

The driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a 26-year-old resident of Dasupur in Kartarpur, was apprehended following the accident. Authorities confirmed that Dhillon's vehicle has been confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.

The collision, which villagers describe as causing Singh to be thrown several feet into the air, resulted in an FIR for rash driving and culpable homicide being filed against the driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)