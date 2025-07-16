Left Menu

Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Glory Post-Injury Comeback

Jofra Archer, the English fast bowler, is eager to make a strong comeback in Test cricket after a long injury break. Having played an instrumental role in England's win against India, Archer is determined to secure his place in the Ashes squad and prove his worth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:55 IST
Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Glory Post-Injury Comeback
Jofra Archer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jofra Archer, the England fast bowler, is eyeing a strong return to Test cricket following a four-year absence due to injury. Archer aims to participate in the final two tests against India, intending to cement his role in the Ashes series against Australia.

Since recovering from elbow and back injuries, England's management, particularly men's managing director Rob Key, has monitored Archer's workload closely. Archer expressed his readiness and eagerness to play, stating, "I can play the other two (against India) if they let me."

This marks Archer's first Test appearance since Brendon 'Baz' McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge in 2022, bringing a bold, results-driven approach to the team. Archer has expressed satisfaction with his careful reintegration into Test cricket and anticipates further achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025