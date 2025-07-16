Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Glory Post-Injury Comeback

Jofra Archer, the England fast bowler, is eyeing a strong return to Test cricket following a four-year absence due to injury. Archer aims to participate in the final two tests against India, intending to cement his role in the Ashes series against Australia.

Since recovering from elbow and back injuries, England's management, particularly men's managing director Rob Key, has monitored Archer's workload closely. Archer expressed his readiness and eagerness to play, stating, "I can play the other two (against India) if they let me."

This marks Archer's first Test appearance since Brendon 'Baz' McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge in 2022, bringing a bold, results-driven approach to the team. Archer has expressed satisfaction with his careful reintegration into Test cricket and anticipates further achievements.

