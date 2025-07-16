Irankunda's Ascent: From Bayern Munich to Watford

Australian footballer Nestory Irankunda has opted to transfer from Bayern Munich to English Championship club Watford, aspiring to rejuvenate his international career ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Despite a celebrated move to Bayern, Irankunda struggled for first-team opportunities and hopes Watford will provide the minutes he needs.

The 19-year-old player, who was lauded for his transfer from Adelaide United to Bayern, found significant challenges breaking into Bayern's first team. Loan spells at Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League offered limited opportunities, prompting his decision to switch clubs for more playing time.

Irankunda, born in a Tanzanian refugee camp, has already made history by scoring for the Socceroos at a young age. With Australia's recent qualification for the World Cup, Irankunda's focus is on cementing his place in the team through consistent performances at Watford, a move welcomed by current coach Tony Popovic.

