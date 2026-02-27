Left Menu

Georgia Voll Leads Australia to Series Victory with Thrilling Hundred

Georgia Voll's brilliant century guided Australia to a five-wicket win over India, securing the Women's ODI series. India set a target of 251, with contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal. Voll's 101 and Phoebe Litchfield's 80 ensured a swift chase in 36.1 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:57 IST
Georgia Voll Leads Australia to Series Victory with Thrilling Hundred
Georgia Voll
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a commanding display, Georgia Voll's scintillating century propelled Australia to a series-clinching victory over India in the Women's ODI series.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 251 for nine, aided by crucial half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal.

However, Australia's response was emphatic as Voll, supported by Phoebe Litchfield, orchestrated a masterful chase, achieving the target in just 36.1 overs.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

 India
2

NRIs Shift Investments to Gift City IFSC Amid Global Financial Landscape Cha...

 India
3

Stride Ventures: Expanding Globally with a $1 Billion Deployment Plan

 India
4
WPU Goa's Path to Sustainability: Bridging Academia and Industry

WPU Goa's Path to Sustainability: Bridging Academia and Industry

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026