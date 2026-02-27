Georgia Voll Leads Australia to Series Victory with Thrilling Hundred
Georgia Voll's brilliant century guided Australia to a five-wicket win over India, securing the Women's ODI series. India set a target of 251, with contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal. Voll's 101 and Phoebe Litchfield's 80 ensured a swift chase in 36.1 overs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a commanding display, Georgia Voll's scintillating century propelled Australia to a series-clinching victory over India in the Women's ODI series.
Batting first, India posted a formidable 251 for nine, aided by crucial half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal.
However, Australia's response was emphatic as Voll, supported by Phoebe Litchfield, orchestrated a masterful chase, achieving the target in just 36.1 overs.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Resolves Century-Old Temple Pujari Rights Dispute in Karnataka
Celebrating a Century: RSS's 'Shatak' Set to Inspire
Harry Brook's Century Propels England to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Harry Brook's Century Steers England to Victory
Harry Brook Leads England to Semifinals with Stellar Century