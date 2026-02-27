Georgia Voll Leads Australia to Series Victory with Thrilling Hundred

In a commanding display, Georgia Voll's scintillating century propelled Australia to a series-clinching victory over India in the Women's ODI series.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 251 for nine, aided by crucial half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal.

However, Australia's response was emphatic as Voll, supported by Phoebe Litchfield, orchestrated a masterful chase, achieving the target in just 36.1 overs.