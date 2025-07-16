Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Sporting Ambitions: CM Naidu's Big Ask from the Centre

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu requested funds from Union Youth Services Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to boost sports infrastructure, seeking Rs 538 crore for stadiums and Rs 25 crore for Khelo India Martial Arts Games. He highlighted plans to enhance the state's sports ecosystem and sought national-level training centers.

Andhra Pradesh's Sporting Ambitions: CM Naidu's Big Ask from the Centre
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a strong pitch to the central government, requesting significant financial support to boost the state's sports infrastructure. In a meeting with Union Youth Services and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, Naidu sought Rs 538 crore for establishing sports stadiums and an additional Rs 25 crore for the Khelo India Martial Arts Games.

The Telugu Desam Party leader emphasized the state government's efforts in creating a conducive sports environment as part of the 2024-29 sports policy. Naidu called for an expedited completion of infrastructure projects, particularly in the cities of Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Narasaraopeta. He also proposed the establishment of international-standard badminton and aquatic sports training centers in Amaravati.

Expressing gratitude for the hosting of the Khelo India Martial Arts Games 2025, Naidu assured that these events would take place at top venues in cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. His agenda also covered additional funding requests for specific projects, including Rs 170 crore for a multi-sport complex in Guntur. Naidu's discussions are set to continue with meetings scheduled with other key Union Ministers.

