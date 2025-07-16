Left Menu

The Thrilling Race to ISL Playoffs: Stunning Comebacks and Tactical Mastery

The Indian Super League has thrilled fans for a decade, with the final weeks of the season featuring a tense race to the playoffs. Teams often defy pre-season predictions, with strategic changes and coaching leading to remarkable turnarounds, as seen with Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, and Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) has captivated fans over the past decade, delivering stunning goals, fierce rivalries, and dramatic playoff races. As the season culminates, teams must implement tactical adjustments, foster strong team spirit, and maintain a solid mentality to secure a playoff berth, as highlighted on the official ISL website.

Pre-season favorites often struggle to meet expectations, with several teams rewriting their destinies. Chennaiyin FC, for instance, had a rocky start in the 2019-20 season but transformed under Owen Coyle's leadership, reaching the finals after an eight-match unbeaten run. NorthEast United FC, under Khalid Jamil in the 2020-21 season, defied odds to reach the semi-finals after a strategic mid-season coach change.

The ISL 2021-22 season saw Jamshedpur FC clinch the League Shield under Owen Coyle's guidance, overcoming playoff jinxes. Kerala Blasters also made a dramatic playoff return under Ivan Vukomanovic, reaching the finals after a prolonged absence. Similarly, Bengaluru FC showcased incredible resilience, securing a playoff spot with a late-season surge of eight consecutive wins led by Simon Grayson. These narratives exhibit the thrilling unpredictability of the ISL playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

