Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh Killed in Hit-and-Run

Fauja Singh, the world-renowned 'Turbaned Tornado,' tragically passed away after being struck by an SUV driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon. The incident occurred in Punjab, India, raising questions about driving conditions and vehicular responsibility. Singh was a record-holding centenarian marathoner celebrated globally for inspiring fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh Killed in Hit-and-Run
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic demise of Fauja Singh, known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' has left the world mourning the loss of a centenarian marathon icon. Singh was fatally struck by an SUV driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon in Punjab, India, an incident that has sparked significant attention.

Authorities arrested Dhillon, who returned from Canada three weeks prior, for the hit-and-run that killed Fauja Singh. While initial reports suggest Dhillon was unaware of Singh's identity, criticism has been raised over his failure to stop and aid the injured runner, which could have been potentially lifesaving.

Singh's death spotlighted his impressive running career, which began at 89 and included marathons in New York, London, and Hong Kong. Singh was a symbol of inspiration for fitness and resilience, earning worldwide admiration for his achievements despite initially having weak legs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025