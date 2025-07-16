Tragedy Strikes: 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh Killed in Hit-and-Run

The tragic demise of Fauja Singh, known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' has left the world mourning the loss of a centenarian marathon icon. Singh was fatally struck by an SUV driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon in Punjab, India, an incident that has sparked significant attention.

Authorities arrested Dhillon, who returned from Canada three weeks prior, for the hit-and-run that killed Fauja Singh. While initial reports suggest Dhillon was unaware of Singh's identity, criticism has been raised over his failure to stop and aid the injured runner, which could have been potentially lifesaving.

Singh's death spotlighted his impressive running career, which began at 89 and included marathons in New York, London, and Hong Kong. Singh was a symbol of inspiration for fitness and resilience, earning worldwide admiration for his achievements despite initially having weak legs.

