Martial Arts Surge in Popularity Among Kashmiri Youth

Martial arts are witnessing a surge in popularity among young individuals in the Kashmir valley, with an increasing number of participants in tournaments and championships.

This burgeoning interest is transforming martial arts from a mere hobby into a prospective career option for many students. Enrolled in training programs, these youths are keen on mastering self-defense techniques while enhancing their physical and mental well-being.

Coaches throughout the region are capitalizing on this enthusiasm to organize more competitions, which cater to training aspiring athletes and offering them performance platforms. Local coach Mansha Bashir told ANI, "Sports, especially martial arts, assist students in coping with the stress of academic pressures and career ambitions. Parents now actively encourage both boys and girls to partake, recognizing benefits in discipline, fitness, and confidence."

The events, predominantly arranged by local sports associations, enable children to train and compete. A significant number of participants are in their early teens, prompting increased calls for future events. Participants advocate for continuous support and more opportunities, believing that regular events and training will facilitate the sport's growth across the valley.

With growing interest and robust community backing, martial arts are gradually becoming a mainstream sport in the Kashmir valley, aiding youth in maintaining health and focus.

