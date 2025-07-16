Left Menu

Florian Wellbrock Triumphs in Dramatic World Aquatics Championship Open Water Race

Former Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock claimed victory in the men's 10km open water race at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The German swimmer secured his seventh global gold in challenging conditions. Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver, while Australia's Kyle Lee finished with bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:19 IST
Florian Wellbrock, a former Olympic champion, emerged victorious in the men's 10km open water race at the World Aquatics Championships held in Singapore on Wednesday. The event was initially delayed due to substandard water quality off the coast of Sentosa.

The 27-year-old German swimmer, who clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics, added another gold medal to his collection, completing the race in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 55.50 seconds, well-prepared after a year of rigorous heat training. "It was incredibly tough today," he remarked, noting that the conditions were some of the warmest he had encountered.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri trailed closely, finishing just 3.7 seconds later to secure silver, marking his 17th world championship medal. Meanwhile, Australia's Kyle Lee narrowly took bronze with a time of 2:00:10.3, edging Germany's Oliver Klemet. The race, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed as water quality readings were above acceptable levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

