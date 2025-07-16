Jitesh Sharma Moves to Baroda Amidst IPL Success: Domestic Cricket Shake-up

In a notable shift within Indian domestic cricket, Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has made a strategic move from Vidarbha to Baroda for the upcoming 2025-26 season, reports ESPNcricinfo. At 31, Sharma's transition is seen as a pivotal step, as he failed to participate in any Ranji Trophy matches during the previous season, only appearing in Vidarbha's white-ball line-ups under Indian batter Karun Nair's leadership.

The move is significantly influenced by Sharma's rapport with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya, who was also his teammate in RCB's journey to clinch their first IPL title earlier this year. Sharma shines as a reliable finisher, having captained RCB in Rajat Patidar's absence during the IPL 2025, further underlining his growing stature in the cricketing circuit.

Since debuting in the 2015-16 season, Sharma has played in 18 first-class matches, maintaining an average of 24.48 with four half-centuries. His last first-class appearance was around 18 months ago. His noteworthy performance came with a brisk 85 not out in an IPL match, steering RCB through one of the tournament's record run chases. Meanwhile, Swapnil Singh, another RCB player, will transfer to Tripura after an underwhelming domestic stint with Uttarakhand. Singh also recently featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League as part of Chepauk Super Gillies.

(With inputs from agencies.)