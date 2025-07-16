Dubois vs. Usyk: Unstoppable Force Meets Heavyweight Destiny

In a highly anticipated rematch, Daniel Dubois is set to challenge unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world title this Saturday at Wembley Stadium. Dubois, who at 27 holds the IBF title, is up against the 38-year-old Ukrainian who has the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts.

The stakes are high as the fight represents a path to glory for Dubois, who could become Britain's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Usyk, already renowned for his achievements, aims to be a four-belt undisputed champion once again.

Dubois has expressed unshakable confidence, claiming he's 'unstoppable' and determined to win by any means necessary. The bout, coming after a controversial loss to Usyk in 2023, promises intense action. As promoter Frank Warren noted, Dubois is a transformed fighter and ready to seize this moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)