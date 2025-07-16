Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Game-Changing Alliance with LaLiga for Sports Excellence

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, proposed a collaboration with Spain's LaLiga to establish a Football Excellence Centre in the state. This initiative aims to enhance sports infrastructure and training in Madhya Pradesh, promoting youth empowerment and attracting international investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:57 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize the sporting landscape in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to collaborate with Spain's LaLiga. The proposal includes setting up a Football Excellence Centre and upgrading sports infrastructure through a Public-Private Partnership model. Yadav stressed the need for youth empowerment and international partnerships as part of his vision for the state's sports development.

During his visit to Spain, Yadav visited LaLiga's headquarters in Madrid and discussed potential avenues for cooperation. This collaboration could transform Madhya Pradesh into a hub for sports, employment generation, and cultural tourism. With sports now linked to global identity and career opportunities, Yadav aims to leverage LaLiga's expertise for the benefit of the youth in his state.

Yadav also highlighted Madhya Pradesh's existing efforts in sports under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, showcasing the state's commitment to providing modern facilities and training. By aligning with global standards, Madhya Pradesh seeks to emerge as a leader not just in sports but across multiple sectors, attracting foreign investment and nurturing local talent through international collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

