Feyi-Waboso Set for Debut as England Faces USA in Rugby Clash

England rugby coach Steve Borthwick selects Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for a debut against the USA in Washington DC. The match might see several players debut amidst a Lions tour in Australia. Captain George Ford will lead a young team eager to impress at an international level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:35 IST
Coach Steve Borthwick has chosen Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for a debut on the wing as England prepares to face the United States in Washington DC, marking the final match of their summer tour. Feyi-Waboso returns from suspension just in time to make his presence felt on the field.

The team will see as many as six international debuts, including Joe Carpenter, Max Ojomoh, and Arthur Clark in the starting line-up. Borthwick has a broad selection this tour, rolling with an experienced squad while some players join the British & Irish Lions in Australia.

Key players like Cadan Murley and Luke Northmore make critical inclusions alongside Captain George Ford, who partners with Jack van Poortvliet for a transformative half-back lineup. England seeks to continue its unbroken record against the US with a fresh yet spirited team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

