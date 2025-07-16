Left Menu

Jude Bellingham Sidelines: Successful Shoulder Surgery Ahead of La Liga

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham recently underwent shoulder surgery, addressing recurring dislocation issues. While the procedure was successful, the England international is expected to miss the start of the La Liga season, with Spanish media suggesting a two to three-month recovery period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:10 IST
Jude Bellingham
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's star midfielder, Jude Bellingham, is set to miss the opening of the La Liga season following a successful shoulder surgery. The operation addressed a recurrent dislocation issue in his left shoulder.

The club announced that the England international now enters a rehabilitation phase before he can return to training and begin his recovery process.

While the club did not specify his expected downtime, Spanish media outlets report that Bellingham may be sidelined for two to three months, impacting Madrid's strategies as they prepare to face Osasuna on August 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

