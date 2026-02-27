Left Menu

Maoist Leaders Urge Telangana for Enhanced Rehabilitation Packages

Former CPI (Maoist) leaders who surrendered to Telangana police have urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to improve relief and rehabilitation packages for surrendered cadres, akin to those in neighboring states.

Former CPI (Maoist) leaders who recently surrendered to Telangana police have urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to increase the relief and rehabilitation packages for cadres who laid down arms, aligning them with policies in neighboring states.

The group met with the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to mainstream society. Revanth Reddy praised their decision to embrace democracy, emphasizing that aspirations can be achieved through non-violence and democratic processes.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy highlighted that 591 Maoists across the state have integrated into society over the last two years, thanks to government efforts and improved rehabilitation schemes. The government pledged to support the surrendered individuals, ensuring their security and social dignity.

