Nick Champion de Crespigny's Surprise Wallabies Debut Against Lions

Nick Champion de Crespigny is poised to make a surprise debut for the Wallabies at blindside flanker in the test series opener against the British & Irish Lions this Saturday in Brisbane. The seasoned player, recently with Castres Olympique in France, fills the gap in the back row left by the injured Rob Valetini.

Valetini and formidable lock Will Skelton will sit out due to calf strains incurred during the recent Fiji test. Their absence reshuffles the team, with Jeremy Williams and Nick Frost named as starting locks. Meanwhile, Matt Faessler steps in at hooker to replace Dave Porecki, who is recovering from a head injury.

Scrumhalf Jake Gordon returns to pair with fly-half Tom Lynagh, son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh, filling in for the injured Noah Lolesio. On the bench, fly-half Ben Donaldson waits, while Andrew Kellaway marks his return. Coach Joe Schmidt emphasizes adaptation and improvement following the Fiji performance.