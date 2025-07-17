Deepti Sharma Shines as India Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener

In a display of remarkable composure, Deepti Sharma led India to a commanding four-wicket win against England in the opening women's ODI. Her unbeaten half-century laid the foundation for a successful run chase.

Chasing a target of 259, Sharma's unbeaten 62, featuring three boundaries and a six, coupled with Jemimah Rodrigues' 48, formed a crucial 90-run partnership that shifted the game's momentum in India's favor.

Amanjot Kaur added finishing touches to India's innings, ensuring a smooth completion of the chase. Earlier, Indian bowlers like Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana delivered strong performances to restrict England to 258.