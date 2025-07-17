Deepti Sharma Shines as India Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener
Deepti Sharma's brilliant unbeaten half-century guided India to victory in the women's ODI against England. Chasing 259, her partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues proved pivotal. India's chase was further fueled by Amanjot Kaur's finishing. Earlier, Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana excelled with the ball for India.
In a display of remarkable composure, Deepti Sharma led India to a commanding four-wicket win against England in the opening women's ODI. Her unbeaten half-century laid the foundation for a successful run chase.
Chasing a target of 259, Sharma's unbeaten 62, featuring three boundaries and a six, coupled with Jemimah Rodrigues' 48, formed a crucial 90-run partnership that shifted the game's momentum in India's favor.
Amanjot Kaur added finishing touches to India's innings, ensuring a smooth completion of the chase. Earlier, Indian bowlers like Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana delivered strong performances to restrict England to 258.
