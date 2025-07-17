Left Menu

Deepti Sharma Shines as India Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener

Deepti Sharma's brilliant unbeaten half-century guided India to victory in the women's ODI against England. Chasing 259, her partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues proved pivotal. India's chase was further fueled by Amanjot Kaur's finishing. Earlier, Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana excelled with the ball for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:49 IST
Deepti Sharma Shines as India Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener
Deepti Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a display of remarkable composure, Deepti Sharma led India to a commanding four-wicket win against England in the opening women's ODI. Her unbeaten half-century laid the foundation for a successful run chase.

Chasing a target of 259, Sharma's unbeaten 62, featuring three boundaries and a six, coupled with Jemimah Rodrigues' 48, formed a crucial 90-run partnership that shifted the game's momentum in India's favor.

Amanjot Kaur added finishing touches to India's innings, ensuring a smooth completion of the chase. Earlier, Indian bowlers like Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana delivered strong performances to restrict England to 258.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025