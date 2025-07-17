Left Menu

Curry Joins Elite Squad: Historic Lions Test Line-up

Tom Curry secures his place as an openside flanker in the British & Irish Lions' test team, marking a first since the 19th century with no Welshman included. Coach Andy Farrell's selection, focusing on balance and expertise, comprises mainly English and Irish players, led by Captain Maro Itoje.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:30 IST
Tom Curry has been chosen as openside flanker for the British & Irish Lions in the first test against Australia, marking a historic departure by excluding Welsh players from the test team for the first time since the late 1800s.

Coach Andy Farrell has opted for England's Curry over Welsh hopeful Jac Morgan, preferring a conventional number eight in Jack Conan, complemented by Ireland's Tadhg Beirne at blindside flanker. The team features a strong Irish representation, including key players like Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Furlong.

England's Maro Itoje leads as captain, despite no spot for Farrell's son Owen. Coach Farrell emphasizes the critical point of the tour, expressing confidence in their preparation against a potent Wallabies side in Saturday's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

