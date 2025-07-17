Left Menu

Arsenal Smashes Women's Transfer Record with Olivia Smith Signing

Arsenal broke the women's transfer record by signing Canadian forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool for one million pounds. The 20-year-old is the first female player to surpass the seven-figure mark. Arsenal aims to strengthen their squad after their Champions League triumph.

17-07-2025
In a groundbreaking move, European champions Arsenal have made history by signing Canadian forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool, shattering the women's transfer record with a one million pound fee. This makes the 20-year-old the first female player to cross the seven-figure threshold, according to media reports.

Reflecting on this significant transfer, Smith expressed her excitement: "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe, and I'm thrilled to contribute to Arsenal's ambitions." Her arrival follows Arsenal's Champions League victory and reflects their intent to dominate domestically and continentally.

Smith, who can play as a striker or on the wing, showcased her talent with nine goals in her debut season at Liverpool, earning the player of the season award. Arsenal's strategic recruitment under Renee Slegers continues as they aim to dethrone league rivals Chelsea.

