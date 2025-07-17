Arsenal Smashes Women's Transfer Record with Olivia Smith Signing
In a groundbreaking move, European champions Arsenal have made history by signing Canadian forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool, shattering the women's transfer record with a one million pound fee. This makes the 20-year-old the first female player to cross the seven-figure threshold, according to media reports.
Reflecting on this significant transfer, Smith expressed her excitement: "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe, and I'm thrilled to contribute to Arsenal's ambitions." Her arrival follows Arsenal's Champions League victory and reflects their intent to dominate domestically and continentally.
Smith, who can play as a striker or on the wing, showcased her talent with nine goals in her debut season at Liverpool, earning the player of the season award. Arsenal's strategic recruitment under Renee Slegers continues as they aim to dethrone league rivals Chelsea.
