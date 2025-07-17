Caitlin Clark: The Undeniable Star Power Lighting Up Indianapolis

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever's shining star, might face injury concerns for the weekend's All-Star game, yet her influence in Indianapolis remains unrivaled. The city gears up to host the WNBA event, with Clark as the pivotal figure despite sitting out a recent game against the New York Liberty due to a groin injury.

Indiana Fever's coach Stephanie White emphasized taking Clark's recovery one day at a time, highlighting her importance to both the All-Star game and the team's long-term goals. Recognized for her resilience and impressive performance at Iowa, her injury comes as an unexpected hurdle for the usually unstoppable guard.

After setting records in college basketball, Clark's arrival in the WNBA was transformative, boosting Indiana Fever's attendance and viewership. Her presence has magnified Indianapolis's basketball culture, drawing comparisons to the fervor surrounding Indiana's storied basketball history and paving the way for the city to become a hub for women's sports.