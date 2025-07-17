Bengal Cricket's New Chapter: Wriddhiman Saha Embraces Coaching Role

In a significant move for Bengal cricket, former Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha is on the cusp of commencing his coaching journey with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). After recently retiring from first-class cricket at the end of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign, the 40-year-old cricketer is poised to guide the under-23 state team.

Saha's extensive experience is anticipated to be an asset for Bengal's cricketing future generations. Although there is scant precedent for players transitioning quickly into coaching roles post-retirement in Bengal, Saha's exceptionality in the sport makes a compelling case. The CAB plans to finalize coaching appointments soon, with the veteran cricketer topping the list of preferred candidates.

Saha, who has already earned admiration for his dedication to coaching young talent through his cricket academies, is seen as a promising coach for Bengal and possibly for future roles in IPL or at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. His eminent cricketing journey, featuring 40 Tests for India, distinguishes him as a key figure capable of nurturing Bengal's cricketing prospects.

