Left Menu

Bengal Cricket's New Chapter: Wriddhiman Saha Embraces Coaching Role

Wriddhiman Saha, a celebrated former wicketkeeper, is poised to begin his coaching career with the Cricket Association of Bengal. Saha's transition comes shortly after his retirement from first-class cricket. His seasoned experience is expected to benefit Bengal's under-23 team, possibly leading to significant roles in IPL or BCCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:47 IST
Bengal Cricket's New Chapter: Wriddhiman Saha Embraces Coaching Role
Wriddhiman Saha
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Bengal cricket, former Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha is on the cusp of commencing his coaching journey with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). After recently retiring from first-class cricket at the end of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign, the 40-year-old cricketer is poised to guide the under-23 state team.

Saha's extensive experience is anticipated to be an asset for Bengal's cricketing future generations. Although there is scant precedent for players transitioning quickly into coaching roles post-retirement in Bengal, Saha's exceptionality in the sport makes a compelling case. The CAB plans to finalize coaching appointments soon, with the veteran cricketer topping the list of preferred candidates.

Saha, who has already earned admiration for his dedication to coaching young talent through his cricket academies, is seen as a promising coach for Bengal and possibly for future roles in IPL or at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. His eminent cricketing journey, featuring 40 Tests for India, distinguishes him as a key figure capable of nurturing Bengal's cricketing prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025