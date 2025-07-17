Super 60 Legends USA: Shakib and Thisara Light Up America's Cricket Scene

The Super 60 Legends USA tournament has announced the participation of renowned all-rounders Thisara Perera and Shakib Al Hasan, representing Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively, for its inaugural edition. The tournament, known for its unique 60-ball cricket format, aims to promote international participation and competitive cricket in the United States.

Shakib Al Hasan, a celebrated figure in international cricket, will play for the Detroit Falcons. His involvement is seen as a significant boost for the team's international roster, enhancing their prospects and providing strong bowling support. Shakib expressed enthusiasm about playing in the US, highlighting the new format and competitive opportunities presented by the tournament.

Similarly, Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Perera expressed excitement about participating in the Super 60 Legends USA. He emphasized the tournament's role in bringing together top players and inspiring new cricket fans in the US, a country where the sport is rapidly gaining popularity. The tournament will showcase thrilling matches with a focus on attracting younger audiences to cricket.

