Chennaiyin FC and Owen Coyle Part Ways: A Journey of Highs and Lows

In a significant development for Indian football, Chennaiyin FC announced on Thursday their mutual decision to part ways with head coach Owen Coyle. Coyle, who initially joined the club in 2023, departs after leaving a lasting impression over two seasons.

Coyle's inaugural period with Chennaiyin FC during the 2019-20 season was marked by a remarkable transformation, as he guided a struggling team to an unexpected ISL final appearance. Upon his return in 2023, he once again demonstrated his tactical acumen by propelling the team to the playoffs, marking their highest standing in four years despite a loss to FC Goa.

While the 2024-25 season saw improvements in terms of goal scoring, Chennaiyin FC faltered, finishing 11th in the standings. Beyond his on-field strategies, Coyle's tenure was significant for nurturing future national team stars, including Irfan Yadwad and promising midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, building on his formidable coaching reputation established with Jamshedpur FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)