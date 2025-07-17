Caitlin Clark Withdraws from WNBA All-Star Due to Injury

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will not participate in the WNBA All-Star game this weekend due to injury, she announced on Thursday. The standout rookie and all-time collegiate scoring leader was expected to be a major draw at the event in Indianapolis, her team's home turf.

Clark will also miss the 3-Point Contest, opting to rest her body following a right-groin injury that kept her out of Wednesday's matchup against the Liberty. Previously, Clark sat out other games this season because of a quad injury and a left-groin injury.

The guard remains a vital presence for the Fever, earning the distinction of team captain following an impressive 1,293,526 fan votes. She expressed excitement for Indianapolis hosting the All-Star festivities, declaring it would be the best event yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)