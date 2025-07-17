Left Menu

Historic Return: Argentine Football Clubs Welcome Away Fans After 12 Years

The Argentine Football Association lifts a 12-year ban on away supporters at matches, originally instituted in 2013 following violent incidents. This historic change aims to reintroduce visiting fans gradually with upcoming test events, emphasizing the importance of security and responsible behavior among rival supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:35 IST
Historic Return: Argentine Football Clubs Welcome Away Fans After 12 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Argentine Football Association has announced the lifting of a 12-year ban on away supporters, marking a significant change in the Argentine football landscape. Originally implemented in 2013 due to violent incidents, the ban will be gradually eased with controlled reintroductions of visiting fans in upcoming matches.

Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, described the development as historic, as clubs can now offer to host visiting fans. This move is partly fueled by the attention surrounding Angel Di Maria's anticipated return to Argentina's top division.

This weekend marks the beginning of the transition, with test events such as Angel Di Maria's presentation at Rosario Central's match at Lanus' stadium. Officials, including Javier Alonso, Buenos Aires Province Security Minister, underline the need for comprehensive security measures and responsible conduct among supporters during this phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025