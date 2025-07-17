Historic Return: Argentine Football Clubs Welcome Away Fans After 12 Years

The Argentine Football Association has announced the lifting of a 12-year ban on away supporters, marking a significant change in the Argentine football landscape. Originally implemented in 2013 due to violent incidents, the ban will be gradually eased with controlled reintroductions of visiting fans in upcoming matches.

Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, described the development as historic, as clubs can now offer to host visiting fans. This move is partly fueled by the attention surrounding Angel Di Maria's anticipated return to Argentina's top division.

This weekend marks the beginning of the transition, with test events such as Angel Di Maria's presentation at Rosario Central's match at Lanus' stadium. Officials, including Javier Alonso, Buenos Aires Province Security Minister, underline the need for comprehensive security measures and responsible conduct among supporters during this phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)