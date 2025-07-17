Bengaluru FC: Blueprint of Youth Development in Indian Football

Bengaluru FC has carved a niche in the Indian Super League by focusing on nurturing homegrown talent, a strategy that sets them apart from clubs chasing short-term success with foreign stars. Since entering the ISL in 2017, Bengaluru FC has been committed to developing a reliable pool of young players, ensuring sustained growth.

The club's youth academy is designed to produce competitive ISL players, with many academy graduates becoming key contributors to the senior team and even the national squad. The transition to the ISL sharpened this vision, with structured efforts in scouting, training, and creating a seamless progression from youth to senior levels.

The reserve team plays a crucial role, competing in the Reliance Foundation Development League and the Bangalore District Football Association Super Division, providing young prospects with needed experience. Success stories such as Roshan Singh and Sivasakthi Narayanan illustrate the success of Bengaluru FC's developmental framework, consistently backed by the coaching staff.