Left Menu

Bengaluru FC: Blueprint of Youth Development in Indian Football

Bengaluru FC stands out for its focus on nurturing young talent, transitioning many from academy to first-team players in the ISL. Their consistent evolution in developing homegrown stars affirms their long-term vision beyond immediate success, paving the way for a sustainable future in Indian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:35 IST
Bengaluru FC: Blueprint of Youth Development in Indian Football
Roshan Singh (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC has carved a niche in the Indian Super League by focusing on nurturing homegrown talent, a strategy that sets them apart from clubs chasing short-term success with foreign stars. Since entering the ISL in 2017, Bengaluru FC has been committed to developing a reliable pool of young players, ensuring sustained growth.

The club's youth academy is designed to produce competitive ISL players, with many academy graduates becoming key contributors to the senior team and even the national squad. The transition to the ISL sharpened this vision, with structured efforts in scouting, training, and creating a seamless progression from youth to senior levels.

The reserve team plays a crucial role, competing in the Reliance Foundation Development League and the Bangalore District Football Association Super Division, providing young prospects with needed experience. Success stories such as Roshan Singh and Sivasakthi Narayanan illustrate the success of Bengaluru FC's developmental framework, consistently backed by the coaching staff.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025