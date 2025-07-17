Top Kenyan Marathoner Ruth Chepngetich Suspended for Doping
Ruth Chepngetich, world-record holder in women's marathon, faces suspension after testing positive for diuretic hydrochlorothiazide. The AIU is investigating while Chepngetich opted for voluntary suspension. The case highlights doping issues in Kenyan athletics, with government pledging significant funds to combat the problem.
Ruth Chepngetich, the record-breaking women's marathon runner from Kenya, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) released a statement noting that the prohibited diuretic was found during a test conducted on March 14. Chepngetich, however, was initially not suspended and chose a voluntary provisional suspension on April 19 as investigations continued, according to AIU Head Brett Clothier.
This high-profile case underscores ongoing doping challenges within Kenyan athletics, prompting the country's government to pledge $5 million annually to combat doping over the next five years.
