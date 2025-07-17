Left Menu

Top Kenyan Marathoner Ruth Chepngetich Suspended for Doping

Ruth Chepngetich, world-record holder in women's marathon, faces suspension after testing positive for diuretic hydrochlorothiazide. The AIU is investigating while Chepngetich opted for voluntary suspension. The case highlights doping issues in Kenyan athletics, with government pledging significant funds to combat the problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:49 IST
Top Kenyan Marathoner Ruth Chepngetich Suspended for Doping

Ruth Chepngetich, the record-breaking women's marathon runner from Kenya, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) released a statement noting that the prohibited diuretic was found during a test conducted on March 14. Chepngetich, however, was initially not suspended and chose a voluntary provisional suspension on April 19 as investigations continued, according to AIU Head Brett Clothier.

This high-profile case underscores ongoing doping challenges within Kenyan athletics, prompting the country's government to pledge $5 million annually to combat doping over the next five years.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025