Top Kenyan Marathoner Ruth Chepngetich Suspended for Doping

Ruth Chepngetich, the record-breaking women's marathon runner from Kenya, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) released a statement noting that the prohibited diuretic was found during a test conducted on March 14. Chepngetich, however, was initially not suspended and chose a voluntary provisional suspension on April 19 as investigations continued, according to AIU Head Brett Clothier.

This high-profile case underscores ongoing doping challenges within Kenyan athletics, prompting the country's government to pledge $5 million annually to combat doping over the next five years.