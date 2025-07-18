Left Menu

England's Triumph: The Unyielding Spirit of Lucy Bronze

England's Lucy Bronze, hailed for her incredible grit and determination, played a pivotal role in the UEFA Women's quarter-final win against Sweden. Her teammates and coach commended her action-packed performance that was instrumental in their success.

Despite conceding two goals in the first half, the defending champions staged a remarkable comeback, leveling in the second half before securing victory in extra time and penalties at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium. Bronze netted England's first goal and later clinched the decisive penalty in the shootout, leading to a 3-2 triumph.

With resolve, Bronze emphasized the team's unwavering spirit, stating, 'It wasn't beautiful, but it got us through.' Coach Sarina Wiegman and teammate Beth Mead praised her resilience, highlighting her as a key influence and a truly exceptional player within the team.

