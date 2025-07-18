Left Menu

Aditi Chauhan: A Trailblazer in Indian Women's Football Retires

Aditi Chauhan, India's pioneering women's footballer, retires after an illustrious career, becoming the first Indian woman to play professional football in Europe. Chauhan now focuses on coaching the new generation, hoping to offer resources she lacked. Despite injuries, she continually returned to the field, inspiring many.

Updated: 18-07-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:21 IST
Aditi Chauhan, a trailblazer in Indian women's football, announced her retirement after an illustrious career spanning 17 years. Known for being the first Indian woman to play professional football in Europe, Chauhan aims to focus on nurturing the next generation of players.

Reflecting on her journey, Chauhan expressed gratitude for the unexpected heights she achieved, from participating in international championships to representing prestigious clubs like West Ham United. Despite facing multiple ACL injuries, her determination led her back to the field each time to reclaim her passion for the game.

Chauhan's initiative, 'SheKicks', seeks to establish a professional ecosystem for young female footballers in India, ensuring they have access to resources she once lacked. As she steps aside from playing, Chauhan remains committed to shaping the future of women's football in the country.

