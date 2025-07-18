Left Menu

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Amidst Fines and Fierce Competition at Rose Bowl

In a thrilling ODI at Rose Bowl, India clinched victory over England by four wickets despite fines. Pratika Rawal was penalized for conduct breaches, while England faced a slow over-rate fine. Deepti Sharma's half-century fueled India's chase, steering them to a hard-fought win.

England women's team (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic opening ODI at Southampton's Rose Bowl, India's women's cricket team emerged victorious against England by four wickets, overcoming a series of disciplinary setbacks. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that India's opener Pratika Rawal was fined 10% of her match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Rawal's infractions included unsanctioned physical contact with England's Lauren Filer during her batting and a repeat scenario with Sophie Ecclestone after her dismissal. Alongside, England's team incurred a fine for maintaining a slow over-rate, with both parties accepting the penalties under the supervision of match referee Sarah Bartlett.

Despite these interruptions, India's victory was propelled by an outstanding performance from Deepti Sharma, scoring 62 not out, alongside an impactful all-round display by Sneh Rana. This exciting clash saw India topping the targeted 259 runs, thanks to resilient partnerships and strategic plays, complicating England's attempts at containment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

