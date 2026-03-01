Young Star Pratika Rawal Eager for Test Debut After ODI Tough Lessons

In a candid reflection after India's 185-run defeat to Australia in the third ODI, young opener Pratika Rawal acknowledged her team's struggles, admitting they were 'all over the place.' India conceded the series 0-3, failing to match Australia's impressive total of 409 for seven, powered by Alyssa Healy's 158.

Despite small individual victories like Sneh Rana's 44 off 74 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 42 from 29, India's batting lineup faltered against Australia's superior performance. Rawal emphasized the need for her team to learn from these setbacks, insisting on improved performance in the upcoming Test match.

Looking ahead, Rawal is eager to potentially debut in the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth, which begins on March 6. She remains hopeful about her team's prospects, underscoring the importance of preparation and adaptation to the Australian conditions.