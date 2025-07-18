Left Menu

Durand Cup 2023: Prize Pool Triples Amid Kolkata's Football Frenzy

The 134th IndianOil Durand Cup has tripled its prize pool to Rs 3 Crore, with Kolkata set to host the historic tournament. The event promises vibrant fan engagement and increased coverage, featuring marquee clubs and grassroots teams across India. The grand finale is scheduled for August 23.

A visual from the trophy unveiling ceremony in Kolkata. (Photo: AIFF/Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI
The 134th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup is set for kickoff, heralding a new era in Indian football. The total prize pool for this prestigious tournament has surged to an impressive Rs 3 Crore, a significant increase aimed at rewarding excellence and attracting top talent from across the country. The tournament was officially launched during a trophy unveiling ceremony in Kolkata, with prominent dignitaries and sports officials in attendance.

The Durand Cup, renowned as Asia's oldest football competition, will witness an electric atmosphere in Kolkata as it prepares to host this iconic event. The city, often hailed as the spiritual home of Indian football, is gearing up for vibrant fan engagement, with ticket allocations finalized for major clubs such as Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, and Diamond Harbour FC. These preparations are part of a broader effort to enhance the tournament's appeal and visibility.

This year's tournament will feature 24 teams competing in a League-cum-Knockout format, with matches held across five states. The collaboration between various government departments and the unwavering support from sponsors underscores a shared commitment to the sport and its development. With the grand finale set for August 23 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the stage is set for an unforgettable chapter in Indian football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

