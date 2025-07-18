Left Menu

East Bengal Strengthens Squad with International Signings

East Bengal announced new signings for the Indian Super League, including Brazilian Miguel Figueira, Palestinian Mohammed Rashid, and Argentine Kevin Sibille. Figueira, a creative midfielder, reunites with Coach Oscar Bruzon. Rashid, a top performer in Asian football, joins with Sibille, a modern defender, enhancing the squad's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:41 IST
East Bengal Football Club has bolstered its team for the upcoming Indian Super League season by acquiring Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, Palestinian midfielder Mohammed Rashid, and Argentine defender Kevin Sibille. The club aims to strengthen its performance with these international talents.

Figueira, recognized for his creative playmaking and defensive aptitude, re-unites with Coach Oscar Bruzon. He had an illustrious period under Bruzon's guidance in Bangladesh, winning multiple titles. Rashid, who excelled for the Palestinian national team and contributed significantly in the AFC Asian Cup, brings substantial experience from his tenure in Indonesian football.

Sibille, trained in the prestigious River Plate Academy, transitions from Spain's SD Ponferradina to East Bengal, bringing modern defensive skills to the team. With these additions, East Bengal is poised to exhibit a more dynamic and robust performance this season.

