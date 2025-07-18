Inter Kashi Triumphs in I-League After CAS Verdict

In a significant ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared Inter Kashi FC as the I-League champions, overturning the earlier decision favoring Churchill Brothers FC. This reversal came after a lengthy dispute over player eligibility that affected the league standings.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) initially awarded the title to Churchill Brothers following an Appeal Committee decision citing issues with an allegedly 'ineligible player' fielded by Inter Kashi. However, the CAS, based in Switzerland, found in favor of Inter Kashi, asking the federation to amend the points table accordingly.

This decision secures Inter Kashi's promotion to the Indian Super League for the 2025-26 season, contingent on resolving the Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and FSDL. As the I-League champions, Inter Kashi will receive recognition and financial contributions from the AIFF and involved clubs for their legal challenges during the arbitration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)