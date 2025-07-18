Left Menu

Florianne Jourde Joins Paris Saint-Germain: A New Chapter for Canadian Soccer Star

Florianne Jourde, a Canadian midfielder, has signed with Paris Saint-Germain's women's team until June 2028. Previously with AS Monteuil de Laval and USC Trojans, Jourde has played in two U20 World Cups. She expressed excitement about joining the club and contributing to its ambitions.

Updated: 18-07-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:21 IST
  • France

Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has officially joined the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain's women's team, committing her future to the club until June 2028.

Before making the leap to Europe, Jourde showcased her talents with Canada's AS Monteuil de Laval and further honed her skills at USC Trojans in the United States.

Proudly representing Canada, she participated in two U20 World Cups, marking her as a promising talent on the international stage. In her words, joining PSG is a 'dream come true,' opening the door to unparalleled opportunities and allowing her to develop alongside some of the world's finest players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

