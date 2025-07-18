Left Menu

Brian Harman's Ascension: A Rollercoaster Day at the British Open

Former champion Brian Harman surged to the top of the leaderboard at the British Open, showcasing his accuracy and putting prowess. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy faced challenges at Royal Portrush, captivating audiences with his mixture of mistakes and brilliance as he aimed for his second Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:30 IST
Brian Harman's Ascension: A Rollercoaster Day at the British Open

Former champion Brian Harman rose to prominence at the British Open's second round, overtaking rivals with a stellar performance at Royal Portrush on Friday. His return to form sees him eyeing another title with precise play reminiscent of his past triumphs, two years after lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool.

The American's accurate drives and deft putting skills were evident early, as he swiftly gained four shots in the opening 10 holes to match Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard at six-under. England's Tyrrell Hatton and American Harris English trailed closely, both steadily progressing through the improved weather conditions.

Rory McIlroy, though attracting vast crowds, faced a turbulent round marked by strategic recoveries and a series of ups and downs, as he mixed brilliant birdies with unfortunate strokes. Meanwhile, challenges faced players like Jacob Skov Olesen, who fell dramatically from the leaderboard's peak, heralding a day of surprises and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025