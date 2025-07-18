Brian Harman's Ascension: A Rollercoaster Day at the British Open

Former champion Brian Harman rose to prominence at the British Open's second round, overtaking rivals with a stellar performance at Royal Portrush on Friday. His return to form sees him eyeing another title with precise play reminiscent of his past triumphs, two years after lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool.

The American's accurate drives and deft putting skills were evident early, as he swiftly gained four shots in the opening 10 holes to match Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard at six-under. England's Tyrrell Hatton and American Harris English trailed closely, both steadily progressing through the improved weather conditions.

Rory McIlroy, though attracting vast crowds, faced a turbulent round marked by strategic recoveries and a series of ups and downs, as he mixed brilliant birdies with unfortunate strokes. Meanwhile, challenges faced players like Jacob Skov Olesen, who fell dramatically from the leaderboard's peak, heralding a day of surprises and skill.

