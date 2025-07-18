Hannah Hampton: Defying Odds to Shine in Euro 2025 Semi-Finals

Hannah Hampton's valiant performances in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals have propelled England into the semi-finals amid tremendous adversity. The 24-year-old goalkeeper, undeterred by an eye condition affecting depth perception, saved two penalties in a tense shootout against Sweden, showcasing resilience and skill.

Hampton, adorned with gauze to stanch a nosebleed from an earlier collision, has long defied expectations; her condition, strabismus, necessitated three surgeries before she turned three. Despite broken fingers and bloody noses from misjudged ball trajectories, she remains steadfast on her mission, stating, "You can't let all the scrutiny win."

With Mary's Earps' abrupt retirement, Hampton seized the opportunity at the Euros, making pivotal saves and contributing significantly to England's campaign. Set to face Italy in the semi-finals, Hampton's story of triumph against the odds has captivated fans and colleagues alike.

