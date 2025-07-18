Left Menu

Pogacar Triumphs in Time Trial, Solidifies Tour de France Dominance

Tadej Pogacar clinched victory in the 13th stage of the Tour de France with a commanding uphill time trial performance, extending his overall lead to over four minutes. His nearest rival, Jonas Vingegaard, trailed by 36 seconds. Primoz Roglic finished third, while Remco Evenepoel retained his third place overall, narrowly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:25 IST
Pogacar Triumphs in Time Trial, Solidifies Tour de France Dominance
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar secured a significant triumph in the Tour de France by capturing the 13th stage. The Slovenian continues his quest for a fourth title with an impressive uphill time trial, extending his lead to over four minutes.

His nearest competitor, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, finished a distant 36 seconds behind. The victory further solidified Pogacar's dominance following an earlier success in the Pyrenees.

Primoz Roglic managed a third-place finish in the stage, while Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel barely maintained his overall third position. UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar looks poised for another title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025