Pogacar Triumphs in Time Trial, Solidifies Tour de France Dominance
Tadej Pogacar clinched victory in the 13th stage of the Tour de France with a commanding uphill time trial performance, extending his overall lead to over four minutes. His nearest rival, Jonas Vingegaard, trailed by 36 seconds. Primoz Roglic finished third, while Remco Evenepoel retained his third place overall, narrowly.
Tadej Pogacar secured a significant triumph in the Tour de France by capturing the 13th stage. The Slovenian continues his quest for a fourth title with an impressive uphill time trial, extending his lead to over four minutes.
His nearest competitor, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, finished a distant 36 seconds behind. The victory further solidified Pogacar's dominance following an earlier success in the Pyrenees.
Primoz Roglic managed a third-place finish in the stage, while Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel barely maintained his overall third position. UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar looks poised for another title.
