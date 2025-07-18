Pogacar Triumphs in Time Trial, Solidifies Tour de France Dominance

Tadej Pogacar secured a significant triumph in the Tour de France by capturing the 13th stage. The Slovenian continues his quest for a fourth title with an impressive uphill time trial, extending his lead to over four minutes.

His nearest competitor, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, finished a distant 36 seconds behind. The victory further solidified Pogacar's dominance following an earlier success in the Pyrenees.

Primoz Roglic managed a third-place finish in the stage, while Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel barely maintained his overall third position. UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar looks poised for another title.

