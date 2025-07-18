Pogacar's Dominance Peaks in 13th Stage Victory at Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar cemented his lead in the Tour de France by winning the 13th stage, a grueling 10.9-km uphill time trial. Pogacar, riding a road bike, clocked in at 23 minutes, beating his closest competitor, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, by 36 seconds. Pogacar aims for consecutive stage wins ahead.
Tadej Pogacar has taken a commanding position in this year's Tour de France by clinching victory in the 13th stage, an arduous 10.9-km uphill time trial, on Friday.
The defending champion showcased his climbing prowess, clocking 23 minutes and overshadowing Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard by 36 seconds. Despite equipment choices, Pogacar soared with a decisive win, leading Vingegaard by 4:07 overall.
The Slovenian rider continues his charge with an eye on successive victories as the peloton faces more challenging terrains through the renowned Pyrenees passes, aiming for a consecutive stage win in the race's next leg.
